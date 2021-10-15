East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Forest Service explains science behind burn bans

By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Donna McCollum was at the Texas A&M Forest Service asking how burn bans are determined.

Karen Stafford with the forest service said looking for signs of a drought or a dry spell influences the decision and she also looks at weather patterns, especially La Nina, to help predict the chances of conditions changing.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
Pictured are Theodore and James Smith. (Source: Cherokee County Facebook page)
Alto father, son accused in California child sex assaults dating back 60 years
The city of Lufkin has closed down several roads Thursday morning due to a small blaze in the...
Electrical issue cited as cause of small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin
Patrick Bell (Source: Jasper County Jail)
Former Louisiana state trooper arrested in connection to fatal Jasper County auto-pedestrian incident

Latest News

Texas forest service explains science behind burn bans
Texas forest service explains science behind burn bans
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Outreach program aims to serve Lufkin in myriad ways
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Lufkin Serve One Another