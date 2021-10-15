Texas Forest Service explains science behind burn bans
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Donna McCollum was at the Texas A&M Forest Service asking how burn bans are determined.
Karen Stafford with the forest service said looking for signs of a drought or a dry spell influences the decision and she also looks at weather patterns, especially La Nina, to help predict the chances of conditions changing.
