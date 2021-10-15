East Texas Now Business Break
Texas man accused of stabbing, killing parents

Nickie Costello, 35, is charged with capital murder for the killing of his parents.
Nickie Costello, 35, is charged with capital murder for the killing of his parents.(Houston Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The man accused of fatally stabbing his parents, Nickie Costello, 35, has been charged with capital murder.

Police found David Morgan, 50, and Juanita Costello, 56, dead at 308 East Tidwell Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the residence and noticed the door to the home was open when they arrived at the scene.

Morgan and Juanita Costello were found unresponsive inside the residence.  The couple suffered multiple stab wounds and were later pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness provided information to detectives, who eventually learned the suspect, Nickie Costello, had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police took the suspect into custody after he wrecked the vehicle.

Costello was transported to a hospital, where he remains hospitalized for injuries sustained in the wreck.

The booking photo of Costello included in this article is from a 2019 arrest.

Police found David Morgan, 50, and Juanita Costello, 56, dead at 308 East Tidwell Road at about...
Police found David Morgan, 50, and Juanita Costello, 56, dead at 308 East Tidwell Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12.(Houston Police)

