US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next month

Customs and Border Protection officials in February process asylum seekers who had been waiting...
Customs and Border Protection officials in February process asylum seekers who had been waiting in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols. The "remain in Mexico" program was one of the first Trump policies reversed by the Biden administration, but GOP critics charged Biden with going too far.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Biden administration says it plans to reinstate a Trump-era border policy next month to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, complying with a judge’s order.

It hinges on approval from the Mexican government, which has raised concerns that U.S. officials say they are working to address.

According to a court filing late Thursday, Mexico wants cases to generally conclude within six months and ensure that asylum-seekers have timely and accurate information about hearing dates and times.

Mexico also wants better access to legal counsel and coordination on when and where asylum-seekers are returned.

