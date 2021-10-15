East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Outreach program aims to serve Lufkin in myriad ways

Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The elders perform free labor for anyone in the surrounding Lufkin area who reaches out to their Facebook page. Leaders say this specific project was formed in mid-September as a way to better serve the community and show the love of Christ. The labor is free and has consisted of building tree houses, clearing yards, doing yard work and woodwork, and cleaning pools.


WebXtra: Lufkin Serve One Another