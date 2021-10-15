East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman, child found dead after flood sweeps vehicles away

The bodies of a woman and a young girl have been found after a flash flood from the remnants of...
The bodies of a woman and a young girl have been found after a flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela swept their vehicles from a low bridge in San Antonio.(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The bodies of a woman and a young girl have been found after a flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela swept their vehicles from a low bridge in San Antonio.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the 5-year-old girl was in a vehicle with two boys being taken to school, and the 52-year-old woman was taking two other boys to the same school. Flood-swollen Martinez Creek swept both vehicles from a low bridge early Thursday on the city’s eastern fringe.

The four boys and the man driving the car with the girl were rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
Pictured are Theodore and James Smith. (Source: Cherokee County Facebook page)
Alto father, son accused in California child sex assaults dating back 60 years
The city of Lufkin has closed down several roads Thursday morning due to a small blaze in the...
Electrical issue cited as cause of small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin
Patrick Bell (Source: Jasper County Jail)
Former Louisiana state trooper arrested in connection to fatal Jasper County auto-pedestrian incident

Latest News

United Airlines employees who are suing the airline over its vaccine mandate will get more time...
Judge bars United from putting unvaccinated workers on leave
Customs and Border Protection officials in February process asylum seekers who had been waiting...
US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next month
The latest restrictions in Texas that essentially ban abortion past the six-week pregnancy mark...
Texas abortion law shutting down court avenue for teens
ETN: Dr. Ed 12-110