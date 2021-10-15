Woman, child found dead after flood sweeps vehicles away

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The bodies of a woman and a young girl have been found after a flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela swept their vehicles from a low bridge in San Antonio.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the 5-year-old girl was in a vehicle with two boys being taken to school, and the 52-year-old woman was taking two other boys to the same school. Flood-swollen Martinez Creek swept both vehicles from a low bridge early Thursday on the city’s eastern fringe.

The four boys and the man driving the car with the girl were rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.