Centerville extends winning streak to 6 games

The Centerville Tigers defeat the Groveton Indians 56-6
By Paul Durbin
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:26 AM CDT
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Senior QB Sully Hill and the tigers opened up tonights scoring finding Zantayl Holley who barreled into the endzone for the opening touchdown of the game.

Centerville would jump out to a 19-0 lead before Groveton’s Bryon Thomas found space and turned on the jets to get the Indians on the board and back in the game.

But tonight the Tigers would strike up the band early and often as they used a dynamic rushing attack to roll up 56 points on the Indians.

Next week the Tigers will be on the road to battle Grapeland.

