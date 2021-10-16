Children’s Color Run raises money for Soul Hope- an organization to help foot illness in Uganda

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Colors of yellow, blue and pink soar through the air to celebrate the children running in Saturday’s race at Ellen Trout Zoo. Southside Baptist Church partnered with Zavella First Baptist church to host the Sole Hope color run.

Children running in Saturday’s event take pride as their feet hit the pavement as they recognize with gratitude how lucky they are to own just a simple pair of sneakers.

Dawn Curry the children’s minister at Southside Baptist Church has been to the Sole Hope headquarters in Uganda twice. There she attended jigger clinics. Jiggers are small parasitic fleas which usually enter their victims through their feet, causing parts of the body to rot.

“Sole hope has been something that we’ve been supporting for a long time. This organization is an awesome organization. They help children with foot related illnesses in Africa, Uganda Africa to be specific,” Curry said.

Saturday’s color run celebrates the beauty of a healthy body and raises funds for sole hope. 12-year-old Eli Smith said he ran knowing how important the cause is.

“We’re going to go get shoes for people in Africa that don’t have money to get shoes because there’s jiggers that go in the little kids feet and then they have to dig them out and it’s very painful and this money can help,” Smith said.

Curry said she made the event a children’s run because she wants kids to recognize that not every child has ten pairs of shoes in their closet.

“Jiggers bureau themselves into the feet of the children and they can’t walk. They can’t even go to school because there is a stigma attached to it,” Curry said.

Curry said the event raised approximately 4 to 5,000 dollars.

“I just want children from different places who aren’t fortunate to be somewhat fortunate and have a better life than they do right now so this is a good way to get out in your community and do it,” Smith said.

The jigger parasite impacts thousands of Ugandans yearly, sole hope has provided about 11,000 pairs of close toed shoes per year which helps to prevent jigger infestation.

