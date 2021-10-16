Normangee remains perfect in district play, wins third straight with victory over Grapeland

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers remain perfect in district play with their 56-36 win over Grapeland Friday night.

It’s the Panthers’ third straight victory thanks in part to a big first half from their quarterback Izaha Jones. Jones was tough to stop running the ball and added a pair of rushing touchdowns to help Normangee keep the lead throughout the half.

Jones’ first touchdown of the half came during the Panthers’ very first possession. Normangee worked the ball all the way down to the 6-yardline where Jones took the ball himself and used a pretty spin move to get into the end zone. The score gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point try.

Jones’ next rushing touchdown came in the second quarter from only a yard out. A successful two-point conversion after that score would put the Panthers up 14-0.

The win keeps Normangee atop the district standings at 3-0 and 5-3 overall. They’ll go on the road next week to take on Alto.

Grapeland falls to 1-2 in the district and 4-4 overall. They’ll return home to play Centerville next week.

