East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Normangee remains perfect in district play, wins third straight with victory over Grapeland

By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers remain perfect in district play with their 56-36 win over Grapeland Friday night.

It’s the Panthers’ third straight victory thanks in part to a big first half from their quarterback Izaha Jones. Jones was tough to stop running the ball and added a pair of rushing touchdowns to help Normangee keep the lead throughout the half.

Jones’ first touchdown of the half came during the Panthers’ very first possession. Normangee worked the ball all the way down to the 6-yardline where Jones took the ball himself and used a pretty spin move to get into the end zone. The score gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point try.

Jones’ next rushing touchdown came in the second quarter from only a yard out. A successful two-point conversion after that score would put the Panthers up 14-0.

The win keeps Normangee atop the district standings at 3-0 and 5-3 overall. They’ll go on the road next week to take on Alto.

Grapeland falls to 1-2 in the district and 4-4 overall. They’ll return home to play Centerville next week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn
Pictured is the four-wheeler that was recovered after a burglary investigation by the Shelby...
Shelby County authorities arrest man in connection with home burglary on FM 138
DNA key in revisiting 2 Kilgore cold case murders
DNA key in revisiting 2 Kilgore cold case murders
A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says

Latest News

Class of 1980 watches the game together
Texas A&M Class of 1980 adds to the memory of the 12th Man
-
No. 21 Texas A&M runs over Missouri, 35-14
Red Zone Week 8
Texas A&M vs Missouri Football field
No. 21 Texas A&M runs over Missouri, 35-14
Texas Tech dominated Kansas in Lawrence Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech breezes by Kansas 41-14