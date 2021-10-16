East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer says New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin says he was notified that his client was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

DeGuerin says he doesn’t know Durst’s condition and is trying to find out more details.

The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.”

Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
17-year-old Hudson ISD student receives her private pilot license
17-year-old Hudson ISD student earns private pilot’s license
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Children's color run at Ellen Trout Zoo
Children’s Color Run raises money for Soul Hope- an organization to help foot illness in Uganda
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony, honoring fallen law enforcement officers at the...
Biden: ‘Democracy survived’ Capitol riot because of police
NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a...
Persistent water vapor found on one of Jupiter’s moons
Pictured is the four-wheeler that was recovered after a burglary investigation by the Shelby...
Shelby County authorities arrest man in connection with home burglary on FM 138