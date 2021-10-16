East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was an absolutely beautiful day in our neck of the woods as skies remained clear and sunny, and temperatures stayed nice and comfy in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. Skies will remain clear overnight and temperatures are going to start off on a cool note tomorrow morning in the middle to upper 40s so you might want to grab the light jacket before heading out to church or brunch. More sunshine for tomorrow with highs only trending a little warmer, mainly topping off in the middle 70s for most East Texans. By Monday we will see a return of southeasterly winds which will lead to a gradual warming trend over the next few days, placing highs back into the lower lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Late on Thursday our next cold front arrives and will allow for scattered showers to develop across portions of East Texas. Rain will be fairly limited, but we’ll take what we can get as conditions are starting to get fairly dry for our area. Skies look to clear out by next Saturday afternoon as afternoon temperatures drop back down into the upper 70s, keeping Fall in East Texas for a little bit longer.

