Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Pretty much the same for tomorrow, except we’ll start the morning off in the upper 40s and see partly cloudy skies through the day. The cooler temperatures stick around through Monday, then we’ll see a brief warm-up into the 80s for the middle of the week before cooling back down into the 70s by next Friday with another cold front.

That front will bring a low chance for some showers, which we need as the latest Drought Monitor keeps a good chunk of East Texas under Abnormally Dry conditions. Totals though, only look to be less than a quarter of an inch right now. While afternoon highs warm up into the 80s, our morning lows over the next week will remain in the upper 40s to low 60s range.

