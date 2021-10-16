East Texas Now Business Break
Shelby County authorities arrest man in connection with home burglary on FM 138

Stolen, property including 4-wheeler, recovered
Pictured is the four-wheeler that was recovered after a burglary investigation by the Shelby...
Pictured is the four-wheeler that was recovered after a burglary investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and two constables. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)(Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County authorities have arrested a man in connection with home burglary on FM 138 in Timpson. During the burglary, a four-wheeler, power tools, and other items were taken.

Ethan Hendricks, 19, of Timpson, is still being held in the Shelby County Jail on a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge. His bond amount has been set at $10,000.

Ethan Hendricks (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Ethan Hendricks (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)(Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)

According to a press release on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website, an SCSO deputy s dispatched to a home on FM 138 to check out a report of a burglary. When the deputy met with the homeowner, the individual said the property had been burglarized and several items, including a four-wheeler and power tools, had been taken without permission.

SCSO Investigator David Haley, Constable Taylor Fanguy, and Constable Josh Tipton arrived at the scene and went next door to see if the homeowner had noticed anything suspicious. The woman told them a man, who was later identified as Hendricks, had been staying at her property and gave the law enforcement officers permission to look in her home, the press release stated.

The law enforcement officers found several items at that location that had been stolen from the house that had been burglarized.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers went to another residence in Timpson that Hendricks was known to frequent. When authorities spoke to Hendricks, he allegedly confessed to burglarizing the home on FM 138 and stealing multiple items.

The law enforcement officers found the stolen four-wheeler on the property where Hendricks was arrested, the press release stated.

Hendricks was arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail. The recovered stolen property was returned to the homeowner.

“The SCSO would like to thank Constable Tipton and Constable Fanguy for their assistance with this situation,” the press release stated.

