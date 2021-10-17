Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) -The Diboll Police Department is still investigating the August 28th death of 24-year-old Kaylor Campbell.

According to the Diboll Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. on August 28th, Kaylor was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on First Street in Diboll at the intersection of First and MLK. A small dark-colored car pulled along the driver’s side of Kaylor’s vehicle, and multiple unidentified people in the other vehicle fired numerous shots into Kaylor’s vehicle, killing Kaylor.

About two months later, the grieving family waits, pleading for answers and asking who is responsible. The family says they will not give up, and they remember Kaylor, whom they lovingly called Blanco. Kaylor’s brother Michael Soto said the family hopes to find justice.

“If you didn’t talk, he could make you laugh. He was just well known by everybody. A very loving person would literally give the shirt off of his back, shoes off his feet. I mean Kaylor, Kaylor was one of a kind,” Soto said.

Jackeline Lira said Kaylor was like a brother to her. She said not a day goes by where the family does not think of him.

“He’s very missed. And not only did he leave but a piece of all of us left with him,” Lira said.

Soto said his brother Kaylor loved to sing and dance.

“In no way shape or form are we looking for revenge. You know this is a Christian family, so we know revenge belongs to the Lord. If we don’t catch these people, or they don’t, you know, answer to anybody here, we know at the end of the day, they’re going to have to answer to the Lord, ” Soto said.

Kaylor’s mother Guillermina Escobedo said she never thought she would have to bury her son.

“It has taken my whole heart. I feel empty. I feel lost. Whoever did this, they need to come to the cops. You know who you are, They know who they are who did this to him,” Escobedo said.

The Diboll Police Department is asking for help finding the individuals responsible for Kaylor’s death. Crime Stoppers is offering reward money for the first anonymous tip that helps solve the case. To ID the shooters or provide information that might help, submit an anonymous tip at 639tips.com, call 639-TIPS or use the app, 639tips.Com/app.

