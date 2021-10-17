East Texas Now Business Break
Manhunt underway in Trinity County as authorities search for fugitive considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Elliott Jeffery Caldwell Jr. (Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office Nixle alert)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A manhunt is underway in Trinity County. Trinity County authorities are searching for a man accused of a sex crime in Harris County who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

In a video, he posted to his Facebook page, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that they are looking for Elliott Jeffery Caldwell Jr. Caldwell is 35, and he is a little over 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds.

Oct 17th, 2021 Manhunt in progress.

Posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace on Sunday, October 17, 2021

According to a Nixle report put out by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell is wanted on an arrest warrant out of Harris County for sex offense of a child – fondling.

Wallace said Caldwell fled from Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and ran to neighboring Trinity County, where a TCSO sergeant managed to “spike” his tires on State Highway 94. Caldwell then ran into the woods on foot.

Caldwell is believed to have crossed over Friday Road in Trinity County, Wallace said. He added that authorities think Caldwell is staying near a pipeline and is headed toward Trinity.

Wallace asked people on deer leases in that part of Trinity County to be on the lookout for Caldwell. He urged parents to keep their children inside and said that motorists should not pick up anyone who is walking on a road.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice search dogs are on their way to assist with the search, Wallace said.

“We’re going to track this guy to the end of time if we have to,” Wallace said in the video.

Anyone who might have seen Caldwell is urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (36) 642-1424.

