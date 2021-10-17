Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live...We’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s today, a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Dryer air and lower dew points are sticking around - thus if you’re prone to dry skin, you’ll need the lotion/moisturizer today. Tonight, temperatures drop into the low 50s for overnight lows, and highs for Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the work week with highs generally above normal in the 80s, but our next cold front arrives late in the week and drops us back into the 70s. As far as rain goes, the unfortunate news is that the rain chances for this week are now out of the forecast for now. We desperately need the rain as Abnormally Dry and Moderate Drought conditions persist in East Texas. At this time, two burn bans are in effect, for both Henderson and Rusk counties.

