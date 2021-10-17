Texas A&M Class of 1980 adds to the memory of the 12th Man

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Class of 1980 donated a collection of photos and items belonging to E. King Gill, the man who the spirit of the 12th Man is based on.

The Class of ‘80 is back in Aggiegland to celebrate their 40th reunion, and Doug Vorpahl class of 1980 presented family items that featured Gill to the Texas A&M’s Cushing Memorial Library and Archives, according to The Association of Former Students.

Items presented included original photos like “images from Gill’s military service and long medical career, as well as family life in Corpus Christi,” according to The Association of Former Students.

Following the donation, the class watched the Texas A&M vs. Missouri Game together at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

