WEBXTRA: East Texas hunters prepping for start of traditional deer season

Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Hunters are making last-minute preparations for the start of the traditional Texas deer hunting season, which starts the first weekend in November.

This year, a surge in interest may be sparked by inflation and the rising cost of food. Sporting outfitters say they see more new hunters coming in ready to “fill their freezers” from a successful hunt.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

