Resident, dog die in house fire, 2 others escape

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A house fire early Monday morning left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The fire started at around 1:30 a.m. at a home in central Lubbock near 47th St. and Ave. X. The single-story home was engulfed in flames, as was a vehicle outside, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

All three residents of the home were able to escape, but one resident re-entered to attempt to rescue a dog that was still inside. The resident was unable to escape again, and when firefighters entered they found the resident and the dog next to each other, but both died in the fire.

The other two residents sustained smoke inhalation and burn injuries and were taken to the hospital. The house was deemed a total loss, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Lubbock Fire Rescue urges citizens to never enter a burning structure to look for belongings or pets. Heated smoke will quickly overtake your ability to function. Smoke-filled structures become very dark making it difficult to find your way out. Wait for firefighters as they are trained to quickly search buildings in zero visibility.

It is possible this fire was due to auxiliary/creative heating as this home had no electric utility. Open flame heaters inside a home can easily ignited nearby combustibles. Only approved heaters made to be used indoors should be used.

This home did not have any working smoke detectors. Smoke detectors save lives, pure and simple. Early detection and a warning will allow occupants to escape before a fire grows too large and smoke has completely filled the inside.

