East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Resident, dog die in house fire, 2 others escape

House fire at 2307 47th St.
House fire at 2307 47th St.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A house fire early Monday morning left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The fire started at around 1:30 a.m. at a home in central Lubbock near 47th St. and Ave. X. The single-story home was engulfed in flames, as was a vehicle outside, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

All three residents of the home were able to escape, but one resident re-entered to attempt to rescue a dog that was still inside. The resident was unable to escape again, and when firefighters entered they found the resident and the dog next to each other, but both died in the fire.

The other two residents sustained smoke inhalation and burn injuries and were taken to the hospital. The house was deemed a total loss, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Lubbock Fire Rescue urges citizens to never enter a burning structure to look for belongings or pets. Heated smoke will quickly overtake your ability to function. Smoke-filled structures become very dark making it difficult to find your way out. Wait for firefighters as they are trained to quickly search buildings in zero visibility.

It is possible this fire was due to auxiliary/creative heating as this home had no electric utility. Open flame heaters inside a home can easily ignited nearby combustibles. Only approved heaters made to be used indoors should be used.

This home did not have any working smoke detectors. Smoke detectors save lives, pure and simple. Early detection and a warning will allow occupants to escape before a fire grows too large and smoke has completely filled the inside.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn
24 year old Kaylor Campbell
Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll
Pictured is the four-wheeler that was recovered after a burglary investigation by the Shelby...
Shelby County authorities arrest man in connection with home burglary on FM 138

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes
William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Doctor says patients’ brain scans show evidence of watershed strokes
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and nice today
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
24 year old Kaylor Campbell
Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll