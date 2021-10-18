East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas ballers earn spots on TABC preseason polls

Douglass Girls Basketball
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The High school basketball season is right around the corner and there are plenty of East Texas teams looking to make a push for the Alamo City in early March.

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released their 2021-22 preseason rankings on Monday for both girls and boys. Girls practices start on October 20 with games starting on November 5. Boys practices start Oct. 27 with games starting on November 12.

2021-22 Boys preseason rankings:

Boys:

5A.

15. Mount Pleasant

3A:

6. Tatum

8. Diboll

20. Mineola

21. Crockett

2A:

4. Douglass

9. Dallardsville Big Sandy

12. Timpson

17. Tenaha

19. Grapeland

20. Martins Mill

25. Woden

1A:

15. Chireno

16. Avinger

25. Laneville

2021-22 Girls preseason rankings

4A:

4. Brownsboro KLTV

11. Gilmer

3A:

8. Winnsborro

12. Central

14. Edgewood

15. Woodville

20. Huntington

2A:

2. Martins Mill

5. Douglass

15. Frankston

17. Timpson

20. LaPoyner

24. Hawkins

1A:

8. Chireno

21. Neches

