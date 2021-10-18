First Alert: Cool nights and warm afternoons will continue under partly cloudy skies

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another spectacular weather day in East Texas.

With mostly clear skies, light winds, and dry air in place, again, tonight, look for another chilly night as lows bottom out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s across the Piney Woods.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a tad warmer in the afternoon as highs climb into the lower 80′s.

With high pressure holding a grasp on our weather this week, very little, if any, rainfall is expected throughout Deep East Texas.

Temperatures will be trending warmer, but it will not get overly oppressive as it has in week’s past. Look for a gradual warming trend with both our overnight lows and daytime highs as we stay under partly cloudy skies.

Look for wake-up temperatures to be in the upper 50′s on Wednesday before jumping into the lower-to-middle 60′s by the end of this week and continuing into the weekend. Daytime highs will be warming into the middle-to-upper 80′s, making for some balmy weather in late October.

A weak frontal boundary looks to move in on Thursday, but it will not have any push of cooler air associated with it. Other than a brief and slight wind shift, it will be trivial to our overall impact.

We may have just enough moisture return to bring in a low-end, 20% chance of rain on Sunday. However, with no major storm systems lurking on the horizon, the trend of warmer and drier than normal conditions look to prevail through next week.

