East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kangaroo spotted hopping roadside in Central Texas, deputies escort it back home to safety

Kangaroo spotted in Central Texas
Kangaroo spotted in Central Texas(Freestone County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - A resident in Freestone County spotted a kangaroo hopping roadside just north of Fairfield and notified Freestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies who escorted the marsupial back to safety.

Deputies said the caller waited at the location with the kangaroo to make sure it was not struck by a vehicle.

“Having prior knowledge of where a Kangaroo resided within the county,” three Freestone County sheriff’s deputies were “able to get the fella hopping back home and back secure behind his fence.”

“We did not take time to play hopscotch, nor did we want to test the strength of his legs in a karate exhibition,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We did want to make sure he was safe and sound.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Pictured is the four-wheeler that was recovered after a burglary investigation by the Shelby...
Shelby County authorities arrest man in connection with home burglary on FM 138
Children's color run at Ellen Trout Zoo
Children’s Color Run raises money for organization to help foot illness in Uganda

Latest News

This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans...
Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
Court hearing held on Lufkin, Diboll ISD mask mandates
William Davis Trial
William Davis Trial Day 13
Kilgore ISD Bond
$113M Kilgore ISD bond would pay for new high school, elementary renovations
Chris Dickerson
Chris Dickerson Honored