State seeks temporary prohibition against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A temporary injunction hearing is being held in Lufkin about the Lufkin ISD and Diboll ISD mask mandates.

The hearing will decide whether the two districts will be temporarily prohibited from enforcing their mask mandates.

In a separate motion, a group of teachers and parents have filed for a petition to intervene.

The hearing recessed for the day with no decision being made.

Judge Bob Inselmann said he will be meeting Thursday with attorneys from both districts to determine the next court date.

