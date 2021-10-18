East Texas Now Business Break
State seeks temporary prohibition against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A temporary injunction hearing is being held in Lufkin about the Lufkin ISD and Diboll ISD mask mandates.

The hearing will decide whether the two districts will be temporarily prohibited from enforcing their mask mandates.

In a separate motion, a group of teachers and parents have filed for a petition to intervene.

The hearing recessed for the day with no decision being made.

Judge Bob Inselmann said he will be meeting Thursday with attorneys from both districts to determine the next court date.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum explains the hearing and the separate motion.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

