East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide

By William Russell
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The victims of Sunday’s deadly shooting have been identified as James Davidson, 23, Walter Ayala, 39, and Gilberto Tapia-Lopez, 35.

All three victims were from Midland.

Deputies in Midland County are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a triple homicide.

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23, is wanted for three counts of capital murder.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1200 block of East County Road 124 at 2 a.m. for a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found that three people had been shot and killed. The suspect, identified as Martinez, had fled the scene.

Arrest warrants have now been issued for Martinez.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Pictured is the four-wheeler that was recovered after a burglary investigation by the Shelby...
Shelby County authorities arrest man in connection with home burglary on FM 138
Children's color run at Ellen Trout Zoo
Children’s Color Run raises money for organization to help foot illness in Uganda

Latest News

This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans...
Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP
Chris Dickerson
Chris Dickerson Honored
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
Court hearing held on Lufkin, Diboll ISD mask mandates
William Davis Trial
William Davis Trial Day 13
Kilgore ISD Bond
$113M Kilgore ISD bond would pay for new high school, elementary renovations