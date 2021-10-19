East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Carthage, Timpson, Longview stay atop Red Zone Top 10

Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -The race to the playoffs is on and it is hard to count out any of the Top 10. No one in the top 10 suffered a loss this past week and all look strong again as we head into week 9 action.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII Ranking: 1 / Record 6-0/ Last Week: 1)

The Carthage defense pitched a shutout against Jasper last week, winning 28-0. It was not easy but the Bulldogs found a way to score. Now they will travel to Rusk to pretty much lock up the district championship.

2. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 6-0/ Last Week: 2)

Timpson’s scoring machine continues to roll beating San Augustine 61-5. The Bears have another bye week before wrapping up district play.

3. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 8/ Record 6-2/ Last Week: 3)

Longview bounced back from their tough loss to Highland Park by running away with a victory over Sherman. The Lobos take a break this week before two games to wrap up the season starting next week.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 6-1/ Last Week: 4)

The Gilmer Buckeyes moved to 2-0 in district play with a 26-13 win over Pittsburg. The Buckeyes hit the road to Texarkana to take on Liberty Eylau.

5. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 7/ Record 7-0/ Last Week: 5)

Mexia was no match for Van with the Vandals winning 62-6. They look to make it an 8-0 start when they host Bullard Friday night.

6. West Rusk Raiders (3A DII State Rankings: 5/ Record: 7-0/ Last Week: 6 )

West Rusk picked up a 62-0 win this past week over Winona. They now hit the road to 6-1 Harmony where they look to tighten their grip on a district title.

7. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 8 / Record: 6-1 / Last Week: 7)

Waskom’s offense is still hot as they won last week 77-14 over Queen City. Now they set their eyes on Harleton this week/

8. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 6/ Record: 6-1/ Last Week: 8)

The Bulldogs beat Chapel Hill 41-20 to remain unbeaten, along with Lindale in district play. Kilgore will travel to longtime rival Henderson Friday night.

9. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 5/ Record 7-0/ Last Week: 9)

Mount Vernon stayed at the top of their district standings with a 56-0 victory. This team can score and play good defense. They will play Winnsboro in week 8 action.

10. Beckville Bearcats (2A DI State Ranking: 9/ Record 8-0/ Last Week: 10)

Beckville picked up a big 63-12 victory over Linden-Kildare in week 8. The Bearcats have a nice break this week before two games to prepare for the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
24 year old Kaylor Campbell
Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate

Latest News

Red Zone Week 9 schedule
Douglass Girls Basketball
East Texas ballers earn spots on TABC preseason polls
Game of the Week: West Rusk at Harmony
No. 5 West Rusk, Harmony hit gridiron for big district showdown in Week 9 Game of the Week
Red Zone Week 8