East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee arrested for DWI

(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Damontae Kazee is facing legal woes after being arrested Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated.

Kazee was arrested by the Colony Police Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. According to ESPN, the safety was released around midday after posting a $2,500 bond. According to KDFW, Kazee admitted to consuming alcohol. Police said Kazee failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Kazee was brought into Dallas in the offseason and has started every game for the team.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes
24 year old Kaylor Campbell
Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll

Latest News

The Jacks prepare to get on the road to face off against Dixie State.
WebXtra: Following bye week, Jacks on road to Dixie State
The Jacks prepare to get on the road to face off against Dixie State.
WebXtra: SFA football 10.19
Red Zone Top 10
Carthage, Timpson, Longview stay atop Red Zone Top 10
SFA WAC
‘Jacks, Ladyjacks picked near top of WAC preseason basketball polls