Deep East Texas sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas saw a double digit increase in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 67 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday in Trauma Service Area H, which includes the Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas. That is an increase of 19 patients from the day before.

Additionally DSHS noted that 25 ICU beds were available, an increase of nine from the day before.

