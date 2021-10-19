East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Houston Holocaust survivor given France’s Legion of Honor

An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor from Houston who has spent decades educating people on the...
An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor from Houston who has spent decades educating people on the genocide of Jews during World War II has been honored by France.((Source: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor from Houston who has spent decades educating people on the genocide of Jews during World War II has been honored by France.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Ruth Steinfeld was awarded the Legion of Honor, France’s highest prize, in a ceremony Sunday at Holocaust Museum Houston.

As children during the war, Steinfeld and her sister were saved by a French humanitarian organization.

French Consul General Valérie Baraban praised Steinfeld as an “invaluable witness” to the horrors of genocide. Steinfeld’s parents both died at Auschwitz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
24 year old Kaylor Campbell
Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate

Latest News

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city of Dallas removed from a park and...
Removed Robert E. Lee statue now on display at Texas resort
William Davis trial closing arguments
WILLIAM DAVIS TRIAL DAY 14: DA begins rebuttal in Davis trial
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Another nice day
This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans...
Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP