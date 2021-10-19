East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Paris man charged with murder

Davarrious Demone Brown, in jail for aggravated robbery, has been charged with murder.
Davarrious Demone Brown, in jail for aggravated robbery, has been charged with murder.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man in jail for aggravated robbery has been charged with murder.

26-year-old Davarrious Demone Brown was arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed robbery.

Tuesday, Paris police charged Brown with murder. They told My Paris Texas their investigation of a September 28th shooting led them to Brown.

That night 35-year-old Keith Joseph Mann was shot near the 900 block of East Hickory. He later died from his gunshot wounds.

Brown is being held in the Lamar County jail on $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes

Latest News

Tyler Med School
UT Tyler Medical School could be open by 2023
Halloween Costumes
Halloween Costumes
Davis Trial Recap
Davis Trial Recap
William Davis Found Guilty
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
Food Service Show
Students taste test possible school menu items at Longview food show