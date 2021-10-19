Paris man charged with murder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man in jail for aggravated robbery has been charged with murder.
26-year-old Davarrious Demone Brown was arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed robbery.
Tuesday, Paris police charged Brown with murder. They told My Paris Texas their investigation of a September 28th shooting led them to Brown.
That night 35-year-old Keith Joseph Mann was shot near the 900 block of East Hickory. He later died from his gunshot wounds.
Brown is being held in the Lamar County jail on $300,000 bond.
