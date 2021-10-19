East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Removed Robert E. Lee statue now on display at Texas resort

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city of Dallas removed from a park and...
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city of Dallas removed from a park and later sold during an online auction is now on display at a golf resort in West Texas.(Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERLINGUA, Texas (AP) - A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city of Dallas removed from a park and later sold during an online auction is now on display at a golf resort in West Texas.

The 1935 sculpture was removed in 2017. The Houston Chronicle that it’s now at the Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, Texas. It was among several Lee monuments around the U.S. removed amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Scott Beasley, who manages the golf resort, says the resort is just preserving a piece of art.  But Black Lives Matter Houston activist Brandon Mack and wonders whether the same defense would be used for other offensive symbols from throughout history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
24 year old Kaylor Campbell
Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate

Latest News

An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor from Houston who has spent decades educating people on the...
Houston Holocaust survivor given France’s Legion of Honor
William Davis trial closing arguments
WILLIAM DAVIS TRIAL DAY 14: DA begins rebuttal in Davis trial
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Another nice day
This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans...
Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP