East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes
24 year old Kaylor Campbell
Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll

Latest News

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
Deep East Texas sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 8,680 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule