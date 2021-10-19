Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Varying sky conditions today, from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy, and anywhere in between. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today, with increasing humidity today and through the week. Tomorrow morning temps will be in the low 60s, with a few 50s out there as well. Additionally, fog will be possible in the morning.

As far as highs go, they’ll continue to increase through the week and we’ll return to the mid 80s, staying there into the weekend. Our morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s through the same period. The cold front we’ve been watching still doesn’t look strong enough to cool us down, but it will thankfully improve our rain chances from where they were yesterday. Totals aren’t impressive, maybe up to .25″ possible in northern areas, but we’ll take it! Let’s hope we can see those numbers go up so we can improve/reduce our drought conditions.

