East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TxDOT: Around 2,000 crashes a year involve drivers younger than 16

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The number of children younger than the legal driving age who are in traffic crashes has stayed almost steady at around 2,000 a year for the last five years.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports deaths in those crashes ranged from 12 in 2017 to 31 in 2020. Non-injury crashes hovered around 1,300.

This year’s report is about on track with the pattern at almost 1,900 total crashes in that age group as of October 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes

Latest News

Tyler Med School
UT Tyler Medical School could be open by 2023
Halloween Costumes
Halloween Costumes
Davis Trial Recap
Davis Trial Recap
William Davis Found Guilty
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
Food Service Show
Students taste test possible school menu items at Longview food show