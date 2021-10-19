East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: $10M Douglass ISD bond would fund high school classroom addition, new gym

Douglass ISD is putting a $10 million bond up for a vote that would allow for significant...
Douglass ISD is putting a $10 million bond up for a vote that would allow for significant improvements and renovations to the high school.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Douglass Independent School District in Nacogdoches County is presenting a $10-million school bond proposal to voters. The bond is for the construction of a new high school classroom addition and new gymnasium with auditorium.

Under the current plan it will mean a building built in 1942 will be torn down. The old former high school is currently unoccupied, due to mold and poor air quality study results.

Superintendent Justin Keeling says lengthy and thorough research went into the proposal

If the $10 million bond proposal passes the district reports it will kick in $2 million fund balance toward the project. The district currently has no debt.

The tax rate will go from a very low .93 cents per $100 valuation to $1.20 per $100 valuation, still giving the district the second lowest tax rate among 7 neighboring districts.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

