WebXtra: Following bye week, Jacks on road to Dixie State

The Jacks prepare to get on the road to face off against Dixie State.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin University football team will look to pick up their fourth win this weekend in Utah when they take on Dixie State.

The Lumberjacks are 3-3, with all three losses coming by less than a touchdown. Dixie State has played a tough schedule and is 0-6.

“We could’ve went out and that would put us at 8-3,” coach Colby Carthel said. “We would very much be in the mix for the playoffs, but we have to get this win first and then worry about the rest of the season.”

Kickoff at Dixie State is at 8 p.m. CST.

