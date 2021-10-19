WILLIAM DAVIS TRIAL DAY 14: Closing arguments begin in Davis trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:03 a.m. - On a motive, Gatewood says Davis “liked to kill people.”

The defense began closing arguments. Phillip Hayes, lead defense attorney is making closing arguments for the defense.

10 a.m. - Gatewood says in the case of Joseph Kalina, he was also fine. The day nurse testified that his recovery was routine and he was neurologically intact.

Gatewood says when Davis enters the room that morning, he injected air into Kalina’s arterial line. Gatewood says Davis lied about responding to Kalina’s sounding alarm. He adds that data from the pumps showed that the alarm wasn’t yet going off when Davis entered the room.

They played security camera video showing the morning Joseph Kalina crashed. Video shows Davis enter Kalina’s room and leave about a minute later.

Gatewood says in the case of Ronald Clark, nurses testified that he was also fine. His charts showed heavy similarities to other victims.

“He is guilty of capital murder,” Gatewood says.

Gatewood says witnesses called by the defense “deceived” the jury, says they misled and deflected from the facts.

“He’s trying to mislead you or he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.” Gatewood said on Dr. Schnell.

9:39 a.m. - Prosecutor Chris Gatewood begins the state’s closing arguments.

Gatewood says the jury must find Davis guilty of killing Greenaway, the jury does not have to find him guilty of killing the other alleged victims. They need to be unanimous on Greenaway, do not need to be unanimous for other victims.

Gatewood discussed the difference between murder and capital murder.

Gatewood brings up Chris Greenaway, saying he was doing well after surgery. His nurse Ben Rasberry went to lunch to return to find his patient had crashed.

Closing arguments have begun in the trial of William Davis.

Davis, a former East Texas nurse, is accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital.

Judge Jackson informed the jury of their duties. The verdict must be unanimous.

The prosecution must prove that Davis intentionally or knowingly killed Chris Greenaway, Ronald Clark, John Lafferty, and Joseph Kalina beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury could find Davis not guilty of capital murder, but could find him guilty of a lesser charge like Murder.

