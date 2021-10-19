East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old

Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons reports on Monday receiving a complaint from parents that their 13-year-old daughter received sexually explicit social media messages from a 23-year-old man.

Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville, was charged with the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor under the age of 14.

The sheriff’s office reports detectives reviewed social media messages and nude photos sent by Allen to the child and discovered Allen met the child while serving as a youth bowling coach.

Detectives’ interviews, evidence and monitored cellular telephone messages indicate Allen was attempting to meet the 13-year-old later that evening to have sex, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen was arrested and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff Lyons asks that any parent whose child had contact with Gavin Wayne Allen contact Lt. Craig Finegan with Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-329-9028.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes
24 year old Kaylor Campbell
Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll

Latest News

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
Deep East Texas sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 8,680 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Douglass ISD is putting a $10 million bond up for a vote that would allow for significant...
WebXtra: $10M Douglass ISD bond would fund high school classroom addition, new gym
Douglass ISD is putting a $10 million bond up for a vote that would allow for significant...
WebXtra: Douglass ISD bond