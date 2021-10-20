East Texas Now Business Break
Downs honored for 100 district wins

Volleyball
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - No matter the sport, winning one game against good competition is hard enough. It takes hours of practice, game planning, and of course, the execution on gameday. Now imagine doing that to perfection for 100 district games in a row. That’s exactly what Beckville volleyball coach Cherry Downs had done. More accurately, it was 101 wins heading into a game against Timpson after a recount.

Right from the start, Beckville was all over Timpson and dominated the first two sets. It was the first home game since the record had been broken. The Bearcats let Timpson into the game just in the third set as they drew near double digit points, but star players Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris helped fend off the late surge. After the game, Downs was surprised with a plaque and a banner marking her milestone, but she deferred all the credit to the players.

“The foundation is there, the girls really enjoy the sport like this team that you saw tonight,” said Downs. “They’ve played year round, they’ve played club ball, most of them are going to continue to play club ball in this upcoming season, so they dedicate a lot of their time and lives to continuing to get better, more experienced, court time,  and the more touches, the better they get and it shows.”

