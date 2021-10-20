First Alert: Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue in the short term

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - You can feel the warmth and a touch of humidity returning to East Texas today. This will be a sign of things to come as the return of southerly breezes will aid in a significant warming trend going forward as we round out the week and transition into the upcoming weekend

Look for wake-up temperatures to be in the lower-to-middle 60′s by the end of this week and continuing into the weekend. Daytime highs will be warming into the middle-to-upper 80′s, making for some balmy weather in late October.

A weak frontal boundary looks to move in on Thursday, but it will not have any push of cooler air associated with it. Other than a brief and slight wind shift, it will be trivial to our overall impacts in the Piney Woods.

We may have just enough moisture return to bring in a low-end, 20% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday of next week.

It does appear a potent, western storm system will move out of the Rockies and into the plains by the middle of next week. This should help bring back some decent rain and thunderstorm chances to East Texas to go along with some windy conditions.

We are looking at 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms entering the picture by next Tuesday before the storm system drags in a Pacific cold front a week from now. This frontal boundary will lead to a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms next Wednesday followed by some slightly cooler and drier air coming in its wake.

