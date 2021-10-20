East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue in the short term

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - You can feel the warmth and a touch of humidity returning to East Texas today.  This will be a sign of things to come as the return of southerly breezes will aid in a significant warming trend going forward as we round out the week and transition into the upcoming weekend

Look for wake-up temperatures to be in the lower-to-middle 60′s by the end of this week and continuing into the weekend.  Daytime highs will be warming into the middle-to-upper 80′s, making for some balmy weather in late October.

A weak frontal boundary looks to move in on Thursday, but it will not have any push of cooler air associated with it.  Other than a brief and slight wind shift, it will be trivial to our overall impacts in the Piney Woods.

We may have just enough moisture return to bring in a low-end, 20% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday of next week.

It does appear a potent, western storm system will move out of the Rockies and into the plains by the middle of next week.  This should help bring back some decent rain and thunderstorm chances to East Texas to go along with some windy conditions.

We are looking at 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms entering the picture by next Tuesday before the storm system drags in a Pacific cold front a week from now.  This frontal boundary will lead to a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms next Wednesday followed by some slightly cooler and drier air coming in its wake.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-20-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-20-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm again today