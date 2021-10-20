Joaquin woman gets 10 years in stabbing death of husband

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday, a Joaquin woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 10-year prison sentence.

Lisa Cordova was accused of the March 5, 2017 stabbing death of her husband Michael Lane Cordova.

“Lisa stated Michael was abusive to her and kicked her out of the bed,” according to a press release. “She stated she then grabbed a knife from the top of a nearby cabinet and stabbed the knife toward Michael.” Lisa Cordova also told the SCSO deputies that her husband said, “You got me.” She also told authorities that she went to watch television after it appeared that Michael Cordova was done fighting, the press release stated.

District Attorney Karren Price had no comment except to say this was a plea agreement reached by the previous administration of Stephen Shires.

