East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Joaquin woman gets 10 years in stabbing death of husband

Lisa Cordova
Lisa Cordova
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday, a Joaquin woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 10-year prison sentence.

Lisa Cordova was accused of the March 5, 2017 stabbing death of her husband Michael Lane Cordova.

“Lisa stated Michael was abusive to her and kicked her out of the bed,” according to a press release. “She stated she then grabbed a knife from the top of a nearby cabinet and stabbed the knife toward Michael.” Lisa Cordova also told the SCSO deputies that her husband said, “You got me.” She also told authorities that she went to watch television after it appeared that Michael Cordova was done fighting, the press release stated.

District Attorney Karren Price had no comment except to say this was a plea agreement reached by the previous administration of Stephen Shires.

Previous: Shelby County grand jury indicts woman accused in husband’s stabbing death

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
LIVE: Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

WebXtra: Angelina County 10.20
WebXtra: Angelina County Airport updates
Source: Angelina and Neches River Authority Facebook page
Gov. Abbott appoints 3 to Angelina, Neches River Authority Board of Directors
Source: Lufkin ISD
Lufkin High School junior honored with African American Recognition Program
Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis
Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis