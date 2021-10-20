East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin High School junior honored with African American Recognition Program

Source: Lufkin ISD
Source: Lufkin ISD
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
From Lufkin ISD

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Lufkin High School junior, Hannah Spikes, is the recipient of the College Board’s African American Recognition Program honor. The College Board National Recognition Programs grant students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications. Colleges use these honors to identify students from underrepresented groups who have excelled on their PSAT/NMSQT, AP Exams, and in their studies.

According to the College Board, to be eligible for the African American National Recognition Program, students must have a 3.5 GPA or higher and identify as African American or Black. In addition, they must meet one of the following requirements: take the PSAT 10 in the spring of their sophomore year and score in the top 10 percebt by state, take the PSAT/NMSQT in the fall of their junior year and score in the top 10 percent by state, or earn a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams by their junior year.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only Hannah but also our teachers and staff at Lufkin High School. We continue to be committed to ensuring all our students leave our district prepared and equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills for whatever challenge that awaits them,” said Dr. Andre Emmons, Lufkin High School’s principal.

Hannah excels academically as well as through extracurricular activities including playing violin with the SFA Orchestra, accounting UIL state qualifier, SFASU STEM program, Gifted and Talented program, Ignite mentor, Chick-fil-A Leadership program, and Anchor Club.

“The future looks extremely bright for Hannah, who is only a junior. I have no doubt that this will be one of many accolades Hannah will receive during her academic career at Lufkin High School,” said Emmons.

Hannah’s advice to younger students: Learn to balance schoolwork and extracurricular activities. Time management is a big thing. Learn how to study. Take advantage of any and all educational opportunities.

Hannah’s parents are Daniel and Garissa Spikes.

