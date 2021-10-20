East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin to hold tire and electronic waste collection day

(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A collection day for tires and small electronic waste will be held in Lufkin by the non-profit organization Angelina Beautiful/Clean.

AB/C’s Tire & E-Waste Collection Day is Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lufkin’s Regional Recycling Center, 500 Southpark Drive Lufkin, TX 75904.

- Bring up to 8 tires at no charge

- $2 for each additional car or light truck tire

- Semi-truck tires are $5 each & not included in the 8 free tires

- No off-road tires will be accepted

- No business drop-off

- Free disposal of car and small engine batteries

- Electronics may be dropped off at no charge

- TELEVISIONS AND COMPUTER MONITORS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME

Call 936-632-5326 or email ethornton@lufkintexas.org for more information.

