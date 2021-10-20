Lufkin to hold tire and electronic waste collection day
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A collection day for tires and small electronic waste will be held in Lufkin by the non-profit organization Angelina Beautiful/Clean.
AB/C’s Tire & E-Waste Collection Day is Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lufkin’s Regional Recycling Center, 500 Southpark Drive Lufkin, TX 75904.
- Bring up to 8 tires at no charge
- $2 for each additional car or light truck tire
- Semi-truck tires are $5 each & not included in the 8 free tires
- No off-road tires will be accepted
- No business drop-off
- Free disposal of car and small engine batteries
- Electronics may be dropped off at no charge
- TELEVISIONS AND COMPUTER MONITORS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME
Call 936-632-5326 or email ethornton@lufkintexas.org for more information.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.