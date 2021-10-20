East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin rested up, ready to end season on a positive note

By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a rough year for the Lufkin Panthers but the team is in a good spot to win their final three games and finish the season with a .500 record.

The team has not found any momentum this year as they deal with youth and injuries at key positions. Heading into the final three weeks of the season the Panthers are 2-5.

“We used the bye week to get healthy,” head coach Todd Quick said. “We were able to get several players back that will help us. We got some depth back at the running back position and that has been a cause of concern so that is good.”

Lufkin will travel to Cleveland to take on the Indians Friday night.

“We have scouted them for two years,” Quick said. “Last year they canceled due to COVID. We will go down there and see them for the first time. They have some skills kids and a quarterback that can hurt you if you are not ready.”

Lufkin still has a chance to make the playoffs but they will have to win out and have some upsets along the way in regards to New Caney losing if they want to make the playoffs for a 24th straight season.

“Five hundred is unacceptable here,” Quick said. “We have higher standards than that. You cannot control everything. You can control what is in the building and what you are doing.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes

Latest News

Lufkin Volleyball
Cardiac Pack: Lufkin volleyball survives comeback attempt from Whitehouse, wins first district title
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10
Carthage, Timpson, Longview stay atop Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Week 9 schedule