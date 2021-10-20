East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Starting out cool with temperatures in the 50s this morning.  Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today.  Afternoon high temperatures will be warm in the mid 80s with light south and southeast winds.  A few more clouds tomorrow with a very slight chance for an isolated shower, mainly in far northern counties.  This is the weak cold front that will move into East Texas and wash out over the region.  It will leave behind a slight chance for rain on Friday, but most places will remain dry.  Warm and humid with a bit more of a breeze by the weekend.  Chances for rain begin to increase slightly into early next week.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 10-20-21
