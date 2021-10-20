East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
Deep East Texas sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm again today
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip