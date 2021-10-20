East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Producers of M. Night Shyamalan Caddo Lake movie put out casting call for cars

Caddo Lake
Caddo Lake
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Your car could be featured in an upcoming movie!

The film, The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is currently filming in the Caddo Lake area. While speaking and background roles have been cast, producers are still looking for period-specific cars. The casting team is interested in cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. made between 1998 and 2004. The pay will be $50 per vehicle, per shoot day.

Your car could be in a movie!
Your car could be in a movie!(ELO FILMS)

The Vanishings at Caddo Lake will be the second feature film from directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO FILMS.

Those interested in having their vehicle in the movie should click here and fill out the application. Email caddocasting@gmail.com with any questions.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old
Lisa Cordova
Joaquin woman gets 10 years in stabbing death of husband

Latest News

Children's color run at Ellen Trout Zoo
Children’s Color Run raises money for organization to help foot illness in Uganda
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Outreach program aims to serve Lufkin in myriad ways
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas sponsored an event raising awareness for domestic abuse.
Nacogdoches agency raising awareness about domestic violence throughout October
The Museum of East Texas will host a new series of shows in collaboration with the Angelina...
Angelina Arts Alliance partners with Museum of East Texas for Sights and Sounds