Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The punishment phase in the trial of William Davis has begun.

A jury found Davis guilty of capital murder Tuesday for the deaths of four patients during his time working as a nurse at a Tyler heart hospital.

The first witness was called by the prosecution. The witness, who was named Larry, said he worked with William Davis’ father.

The witness said his step daughter, who was 13 at the time, and William Davis, who was 17 or 18 at the time, began what the man suspected was a romantic relationship.

Larry said he attempted to make sure that Davis and his step daughter were never alone together. He said he set out very strict rules for what Davis and his step daughter could and couldn’t do.

Larry said Davis was popular, played football, and was very smart. Efforts were still being increased to keep Davis away from Larry’s step daughter.

When they would go to church, Larry says Davis would sit two rows behind the family. When they would move, Davis would follow. He was fixated on the step daughter.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

