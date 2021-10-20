East Texas Now Business Break
Retired Rep. Bill Zeliff, who probed Waco siege, dies at 85

Retired U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff has died at age 85 after a career in which he helped lead the...
Retired U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff has died at age 85 after a career in which he helped lead the investigation of the disastrous siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Texas in 1993.(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) Retired U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff has died at age 85 after a career in which he helped lead the investigation of the disastrous siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Texas in 1993.

A funeral home and Zeliff’s wife say the Republican died Monday in Florida after declining health. Zeliff was co-chair in 1995 of the congressional panel investigating the siege that led to the deaths of cult leader David Koresh and nearly 80 followers.

Zeliff suggested that then-President Bill Clinton had made the decision to mount the tear gas attack that preceded the deaths.

Attorney General Janet Reno insisted it was her decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

