SFA soccer on verge of first WAC division championship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA soccer team is just a win away from winning the WAC’s Southwest Division crown just months after winning the Southland Conference regular season crown in spring of 2021 before heading west.

The team is 9-5-1 heading into their final three games of the regular season. SFA qualified for a spot in the WAC tournament with a 1-0 win over rival Lamar this past weekend. A win over Chicago State on Friday would clinch the southwest division crown heading into SFA’s first appearance in the WAC soccer tournament.

“I think we have a lot of experience but we have some young players we have introduced throughout the course of the season,” head coach Tony Minatta said. “We have some different players step up each game. Very resilient group. Good energy. I think the tough non conference schedule set us up for what we are going through in conference right now.”

The current run by the team comes less than a year after the 2020 fall season was delayed to the fall of 2021. SFA had a successfull run and with little time off the team has remained focused on the task at hand.

“We have done really well about keeping ourselves healthy and keeping our mindsets healthy,” goalie Maddie Talbot said. “I think that is a huge piece of it. Coming in and knowing we have a job to do. Knowing we only have two and half moths off but we are still focused on the one goal and that is winning at the end of the day.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.