TxDOT begins pedestrian improvement project in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation began a new project on Wednesday to construct more pedestrian friendly sidewalks and curb ramps in Lufkin.

“This is in direct need for pedestrian infrastructure around our schools,” said TxDOT spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks. “That’s Lufkin High School at Lufkin Avenue. It’s very busy, lots of pedestrians, bicycling, traffic and even through onto Timberland Drive, but this particular project will be that section between Lufkin Avenue and Atkinson Drive.”

Highway 19 Construction LLC is the current contractor for the project. This new construction won’t just be contained to Lufkin city limits, however. Once the work near Lufkin Avenue and Atkinson Drive is completed, the project will progress to Crockett, Huntington and Nacogdoches. In total, the project will add 3.53 miles of improvements to pedestrian pathways, sidewalks and curb ramps in the Lufkin district areas.

“They have actually added 153 million dollars across the state as far as pedestrian infrastructure goes so it is a great need to add this in our district,” said Oaks.

Since 2015, TxDOT has awarded 116 million dollars in grant funding for similar projects aimed at improving pedestrian pathways. This one in particular is set to have a two-year projected window of work if all stays on track.

“As far as the completion date, we have it set for July 2023 and that is contingent upon the weather,” said Oaks. “If we are able to work each work day that’s designated, we’ll be done by then with no other hiccups, but we’ll do our very best to get done by that summer.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.