East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

USS Oklahoma sailor from Levelland accounted for from World War II

Navy Fireman 1st Class James O. McDonald, 25, of Levelland, Texas
Navy Fireman 1st Class James O. McDonald, 25, of Levelland, Texas(DPAA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Navy Fireman 1st Class James O. McDonald, 25, of Levelland, Texas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Dec. 22, 2020.

On Dec. 7, 1941, McDonald was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including McDonald.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including McDonald.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

To identify McDonald’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

McDonald’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

McDonald will be buried at the NMCP in Honolulu on Jan. 19, 2022.

For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.

DPAA is grateful to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy for their partnership in this mission.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil or find us on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or https://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-pow-mia-accounting-agency.

McDonald’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa.secure.force.com/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000Xe0BEAS.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old
Lufkin ISD Mask Mandate
State seeks temporary injunction against Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD mask mandate

Latest News

Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis
Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis
FILE - This undated photo provided by Revivicor in December 2020 shows a "GalSafe" pig which...
Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with successful test
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm again today
Tyler Med School
UT Tyler Medical School could be open by 2023
Food Service Show
Students taste test possible school menu items at Longview food show